New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In the biggest one-day spike in nine months, more than 1.59 lakh COVID-19 cases were recorded in India on Sunday that pushed the country's active caseload to 5.90 lakh, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, adding that the daily positivity rate has increased to 10.21 per cent.

India had reported 1.65 lakh new COVID-19 cases on May 29 last year.

India on Sunday also saw a massive spike in its Omicron tally after it jumped to 3,623 from 3,071 on the previous day, as per the Health Ministry data which also said that 1,409 such patients have recovered from the infection.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 1,009 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi (513), Karnataka (441), Rajasthan (373), Kerala (333), Gujarat (204), Tamil Nadu (185), Haryana (123), Telangana (123) and Uttar Pradesh (113).

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also informed that 327 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours that pushed the country's toll to 4.83 lakh. However, India's COVID-19 case mortality rate stands at 1.36 per cent which is the lowest in the world.

During the same period, 40,863 people also recovered from the deadly COVID-19, taking India's total recoveries to 3.44 crore. The country's recovery rate, however, has reduced to 96.98 per cent, but still is the highest in the world.

India, under its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, has also administered more than 151.58 crore doses. As per the ministry, over 2 crore first doses have also been provided to children in the age group of 15 to 18 years.

India's vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2, 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1, 2021 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1. The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma