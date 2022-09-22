In Biggest Crackdown Against PFI, 4 Leaders, Over 100 Workers Held During Pan-India Raids By NIA, ED

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday detained four Popular Front Of India (PFI) leaders including chairman OMA Salam, Kerala state chief CP Mohammed Basheer, national secretary VP Nazarudheen and national council member Professor P Koya. Apart from these four leaders, over 100 PFI workers have also been detained or arrested in early morning raids by multi-agencies including the NIA and ED in around 10 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

According to the officials, nearly 100 people were either arrested or detained during the raids which have been termed as the "largest-ever investigation process till date". The raids are taking place in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Assam.

The officials said the searches are taking place at the premises of persons involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations. Meanwhile, several workers of the PFI, who were protesting against the raids outside the party office in Tamil Nadu have also been detained by the state police.

Slamming the raids, PFI said, "The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided. We strongly protest the fascist regime's move to use agencies to silence dissenting voices." The Popular Front of India was formed in 2006 in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi.

The ED has been investigating the PFI's alleged "financial links" on charges of fuelling the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the country, the Delhi riots that took place in February 2020, alleged conspiracy in the Hathras (a district in Uttar Pradesh) case of an alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman, and a few other instances.

The probe agency has filed two charge sheets against PFI and its office-bearers before a special PMLA court in Lucknow. In February last year, the ED filed its first charge sheet against PFI and its student wing Campus Front of India (CFI) on money laundering charges, claiming its members wanted to "incite communal riots and spread terror" in the aftermath of the alleged Hathras gang-rape.

Those named in the charge sheet include K A Rauf Sherif, national general secretary of CFI and a member of PFI; Atikur Rahman, national treasurer of campus front of India (CFI); Masud Ahmed, Delhi-based general secretary of CFI; journalist "associated with PFI" Siddique Kappan and Mohammed Alam, another CFI/PFI member. In the second charge sheet filed this year, the ED claimed that a hotel based in the UAE "served" as a money laundering front for the PFI.



