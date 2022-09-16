In Another Jolt For Thackeray Faction, 12 Shiv Sena State Chiefs Join Shinde Camp

IN A major setback for Uddhav Thackeray, at least 12 of Shiv Sena's 15 state unit chiefs have joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp.

Twelve state unit chiefs joined the Shinde camp at a meeting on Thursday, September 15th. The Chief Minister assured all of these state heads of all possible help that would eventually lead to the growth of the party in the state.

Shiv Sena state chief Sandeep Chaudhary, Manipur chief Tombi Singh, Madhya Pradesh chief Thadeshwar Mahawar, Chhattisgarh chief Dhananjay Parihar, Gujarat chief S.R.Patil, Rajasthan chief Lakhan Singh Pawar, Hyderabad chief Murari Anna, Goa chief Jitesh Kamat, Karnataka chief Kumar A Hakari, West Bengalchief Shanti Dutta, Odisha state in-charge Jyotishri Prasanna Kumar, and Tripura state in-charge Barivadev Nath have joined the faction led by Maharashtra CM Shinde.

After the 2019 state Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena split with its traditional saffron ally, claiming that the BJP leadership had broken its promise to share the post of chief minister on a rotating basis. Relations between the saffron allies became strained, particularly after Thackeray joined forces with the NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

In June of this year, the CM and 39 Sena MLAs successfully rebelled against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray. While Shinde later formed the government with the BJP's support, the party has remained embroiled in a political squabble between the two camps.

Maharashtra's political landscape has remained tense in recent weeks, with Shinde defying the MVA government and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigning as chief minister. Shinde was appointed as the new Chief Minister, and he also won the floor test on Monday by a 164-99 margin, proving his government's majority and cementing his position as the state's Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader.

On June 30, Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.