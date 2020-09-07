With the senior BJP functionary attending the funeral of Tibetan soldier, it would be the first public acknowledgment of the existence of the secret Special Frontier Force (SFF).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Army and senior BJP leader Ram Madhav, paid their last respects to deceased Tibetan soldier Nyima Tenzin, creating flutter in diplomatic circles amid India's border standoff with China. Notably, Tenzing belonged to once-secret Special Frontier Force (SFF) unit of Tibetan soldiers operating under the command of the Indian Army. With the senior BJP functionary attending the funeral of Tibetan soldier, it would be the first public acknowledgment of the existence of the secret Special Frontier Force (SFF).

Madhav, who is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh, laid a wreath for Tenzin and paid his tribute along with hundreds of others, and met his family. SFF Company Leader Nyima Tenzin was reportedly killed in an accidental mine blast while patrolling in Ladakh last week. SFF soldiers owe their allegiance to the Dalai Lama, the flag of Tibet, and the flag of India and are not directly a part of the Indian Defence Forces.

“Attended the funeral of SFF Coy Ldr Nyima Tenzin, a Tibetan who laid down his life protecting our borders in Ladakh and laid a wreath as a tribute. Let the sacrifices of such valiant soldiers bring peace along the Indo-Tibetan border. That will be the real tribute to all martyrs, ” said in a Tweet that has been deleted now.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff across the LAC in eastern Ladakh over the last few months. Last week, China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake, escalating tensions between the sides. India and China have held several diplomatic and military level meetings with each other so far to resolve the tensions in the region.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha