In A Rare Sight, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Praises RSS; Draws Flak From Opposition

A vibrant political storm has erupted after the West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress(TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying that all in the Sangh were "not bad" and there were many who "do not support the politics that the BJP does". While the AIMIM, Congress, and CPM attacked her for what they saw as "political opportunism' on Banerjee's part, the BJP said that it did not need a certificate from her. However, the RSS, instead of commenting on her praise, questioned her on the increasing record of political violence in West Bengal and also asked for corrective measures.



"We don't need a certificate from Mamata Banerjee on who is good and who is bad. It is for the people to decide. "We are not answerable to her," Ghosh said.



Amidst the comments from all the parties, the sharpest that came was from the Hyderabad-based All India Majilis-e-Iitehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who on Thursday attacked the TMC supremo by saying that "in 2003 too, she had called RSS 'patriots', (and) in lieu of that, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh had called her Durga."



Owaisi, whose party, AIMIM, failed to win even a single seat in the last assembly elections in Bihar, said sarcastically, "I hope TMC's Muslim faces' praise her for her honesty and consistency."



"In 2003, Mamata referred to the RSS as "patriots."RSS, in turn, had dubbed her "Durga."The RSS wants a Hindu Rashtra. Its history is full of anti-Muslim hate crimes. She defended the BJP government in Parliament after the Gujarat pogrom. Hope TMC’s "Muslim faces" praise her for her honesty & consistency".



The TMC, on the other hand, attempted to make light of Owaisi's remark, claiming that the party does not need to prove its secular credentials to him.



"We don't need to show Owaisi anything. Mamata Banerjee has attempted to argue that every organisation contains both good and bad people. "After defeating the BJP-RSS juggernaut in the last assembly elections, we don't need to prove our secular credentials to anyone," Sougata Roy, a TMC MP, stated.



"This is not the first time she (Mamata Banerjee) has praised the RSS," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told PTI on Thursday.



Banerjee had allied herself with the BJP-led NDA during the late Atal Behari Vajpayee's tenure as Prime Minister before distancing herself from the alliance, but she had a volatile relationship with the alliance, frequently attacking it over disinvestment and other issues.



He cited Owaisi's example from 2003, when "she had participated in an RSS book release programme." She had asked for their help in destabilising the Left Front government at the time.



Chowdhury claimed Banerjee had previously expressed her gratitude to the Nagpur-based RSS, which is considered the BJP's ideological parent.



"She sometimes cajoles Hindu fundamentalists and other times Muslims into voting for her. Mamata Banerjee has been exposed once more, "PTI quoted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as saying."



The Communists too condemned this statement by Banerjee. Sujan Chakraborty, a CPI(M) central committee member, claimed that her comments vindicated the Left party's position that she is a "product" of the RSS.



"It is once again clear that the TMC is untrustworthy in its fight against the BJP," the CPI(M) leader said.