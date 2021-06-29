Earlier, India’s military presence was meant to block the Chinese moves. “The redeployment will allow Indian commanders more options to attack and seize territory in China”, the report says, adding it to be part of India’s “offensive defence” strategy.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: For the first time in the seventy years of free India’s existence, the country’s posture against China has attained an aggressive overlook. As opposed to its previously adopted defence posture, India now stands eye to eye in front of China along the Line of Actual Control.

The country has deployed at least 50,000 more soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, in what is being considered a “historic shift” towards an offensive military posture against China, a report in Bloomberg stated.



Troops increased by 40 per cent from last year: Report

The report adds that India now has close to 2 Lakh soldiers along the Line of Control with China, an increase as high as 40 per cent as compared to the troops deployed last year. Troops and fighter jet squadrons too have been moved along the Line of Actual Control with China.



‘Options to ‘seize’ Chinese-patrolled territory with India: Report



The Bloomberg report quotes one of the people familiar with the ongoing events along the LAC that earlier India’s military presence was meant to block the Chinese moves. “The redeployment will allow Indian commanders more options to attack and seize territory in China”, the report says, adding it to be part of India’s “offensive defence” strategy.

How many troops on Chinese side?

The number of Chinese troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India currently remains unspecified. However, India has found Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) moving additional troops from Tibet to Xinjiang military command, which patrols along the Line of Actual Control. Moreover, the Chinese side continues to build defence infrastructure comprising of additional air strips and roads at a breakneck speed.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as well as Army Chief MM Naravane took the stock of the situation during their visit to Ladakh on June 27. Defence Minister inaugurated infrastructure projects built by Border Roads Organisation (BRO), a posture aimed at asserting India’s preparedness to deal with Chinese aggression if need be.

