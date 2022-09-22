In A First, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Dedicates Special Session To Women Legislators

Uttar Pradesh government in its unique initiative on Thursday reserved a special session of the Assembly dedicated to women members, stressing that their suggestions would help the government take concrete steps in future.

The chief minister Yogi Adityanath initiated the day-long session during which only women members would speak in the House. He added that the session at the country's largest legislature would set an example.

"The largest legislature of the country is moving towards creating a new history. After 75 years of Independence, the voices of half the population will reach 25 crore people of the state through this House. At the same time, they will get an opportunity to put forward the problems and achievements of the state and other important issues in this House," Adityanath said.

This session will be an example for the country of what women members want to say, adding that any positive suggestions from them regarding the present, future and self-reliance of the state will help the government take steps in that direction, he added.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has 47 women MLAs, including 22 first-timers. Recalling women’s contributions and sacrifices during the freedom struggle, the chief minister highlighted his government's schemes dedicated to women.

Exhorting the Opposition, he said, "I would like that good suggestion to be made and positive discussion held. There are always allegations and counter-allegations but today, the talks are held rising above them.”

"...the proceedings of the House today will become a document and people who see it after 50 years or 100 years will be inspired by it. This discussion will give a new identity to the state. "I request that while relaxing the rules, women members should be allowed to discuss for as long as they want and it should also be published," the Chief Minister added.

