With the new appointments, the strength of the Supreme Court judges now stands at 33. It is for the first time in the history of the apex court that nine judges took the oath of office at one go.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nine new judges, including three women, on Tuesday were administered the oath of office as judges of the Supreme Court by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana. With the new appointments, the strength of the Supreme Court judges now stands at 33. It is for the first time in the history of the apex court that nine judges took the oath of office at one go.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan