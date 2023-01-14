In A First, Kerala University Announces Menstrual Benefit For Female Students

IN A FIRST, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) announced that it would now give menstrual leaves to its female students.

The university granted an additional 2 per cent of condonation of shortage of attendance to female students in each semester following requests for 'menstruation benefits' to female students.

"Having considered the requests for menstruation benefits to female students, the Vice Chancellor of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has ordered to sanction an additional 2 per cent of condonation of shortage of attendance to female students, in each semester, subject to reporting to the Academic Council," said the order.

Normally, the students need a 75 per cent attendance of the total working days in order to appear for their semester examination. Now, with the latest announcement regarding menstrual leave, female students will now need a mandatory attendance of 73 per cent.

This came after the Students Union of the university along with several other students' organisations submitted a proposal regarding the matter to the Vice-Chancellor recently and it was approved following which an order was issued.

Earlier on Friday, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), also took a step to promote gender neutral environment among the students and directed all the schools of the state to address the teachers as 'teacher', instead of 'sir' or 'madam'.

'Teacher' is a more gender-neutral term than honorifics like 'sir' or 'madam' to address them, the Kerala Child Rights panel directed.

The Child Rights Commission observed that calling out 'teacher' despite of 'sir' or 'madam' will not only help in maintaining equality among the students in the schools but will also increase the attachments of the students to their teachers.

(With inputs from ANI)