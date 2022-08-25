In A First, India Votes Against Russia In UN Security Council On Ukraine Issue

In a first, India voted against Russia at the United Nations Security Council on Ukraine during a procedural vote, as the 15-member powerful UN body invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address a meeting through a video teleconference. This is the first time India voted against Russia on the Ukraine issue. Till now, India has abstained from voting at the UNSC on the issue.

India has not criticised Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. New Delhi has repeatedly called upon the Russian and Ukrainian sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, and also expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between the two countries. India currently is a non-permanent member of the UNSC for a two-year term, which ends in December.

On Wednesday, the UNSC held a meeting to take stock of the now six-month-old conflict on the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence. As the meeting began, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily A Nebenzia requested a procedural vote concerning the Ukrainian President's participation in the meeting by video teleconference.

Following statements by him and Ferit Hoxha of Albania, the Council extended an invitation to Zelensky to participate in the meeting via video teleconference by a vote of 13 in favour to one against. Russia voted against such an invitation, while China abstained.

Nebenzia insisted that Russia does not oppose Zelensky's participation, but such participation must be in-person. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council decided to work virtually, but such meetings were informal and, after the pandemic's peak, the Council returned to the provisional rules of procedure, he argued.

Reiterating that his country's objection pertains specifically to the President's participation by video teleconference, he called for a procedural vote on this matter, to which India and 12 other countries did not agree and supported Zelensky to address the Council via video conference.

Soon thereafter, Zelensky in his remarks via a video conference called for the Russian Federation to be held accountable for its crimes of aggression against Ukraine. "If Moscow is not stopped now, then all these Russian murderers will inevitably end up in other countries,” he said, adding, “It is on the territory of Ukraine that the world's future will be decided,”.

Zelensky alleged that Russia has placed the world on the brink of nuclear catastrophe by turning the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant into a war zone. The plant has six reactors — only one exploded at Chernobyl — and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) must take permanent control of the situation as soon as possible, he said.

Ukraine celebrated its Independence Day on Wednesday, which also marked exactly six months since the start of Russia's military offensive against the country on February 24.



