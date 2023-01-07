In A First, IAF Woman Pilot To Join Aerial Wargames In Japan; To Fly Su-30 MKI Fighter Jet

THE INDIAN Air Force woman fighter pilot would, for the first time, be part of the Indian contingent for the aerial wargames to be held outside the country. The contingent will depart tomorrow for Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, for the maiden "exercise Veer Guardian 2023." The exercise will take place from January 12th to January 26th, 2023, in collaboration with the Japan Air Self-Defence Force. The contingent of the Indian Air Force will participate with four Su-30 MKI, two C-17 Globemasters, and an IL-78 tanker.

The women officers have been participating in wargames with the foreign contingents coming to India, including the French Air Force. In the French Air Force, two lady fighter pilots took part. However, this would be the first time that the women officers would be representing the country on foreign soil.

Squadron Leader Avni Chaturvedi, who is one of the first three lady fighter pilots, will be going to Japan. She is a Su-30MKI pilot.

The exercise will be at the Hyakuri Air Base and its surrounding airspace in Omitama and the Iruma Air Base in Sayama, Japan.

Squadron Leader Bhavna Kanth, who is among the first female pilots, described the Su-30MKIs operated by the Indian Air Force as one of the best and most lethal platforms armed with indigenous weapon systems.

"The Su-30MKi is a versatile multirole combat aircraft which can carry out both air-to-ground and air-to-air missions simultaneously."

"What is unique about this aircraft is that it can carry out manoeuvres at both high speeds and low speeds. It also has the capability of doing very long-range missions due to multiple refuelling it can do and it has very long endurance," Squadron Leader Bhavna Kanth told ANI in an exclusive interaction.

On being asked about her feelings as a woman fighter pilot, she said that an aircraft does not know whether it is being flown by a man or a woman, and she was proud to be part of the esteemed force.

(With Inputs from ANI)