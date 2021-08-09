Noting that any hindrance to maritime trade can hurt global economy, the Prime Minister said that oceans are important for international trade and for the future of the planet.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired the crucial United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meet over maritime security and called for removing barriers from legitimate maritime trade, saying disputes must be settled peacefully and as per international law.

Noting that any hindrance to maritime trade can hurt global economy, the Prime Minister said that oceans are important for international trade and for the future of the planet. He also stressed on reducing piracy and terrorism on maritime routes.

"For maritime security, I would like to put forth 5 basic principles...1) Free maritime trade sans barriers so as to establish legitimate trade. 2) Settlement of maritime disputes should be peaceful and on the basis of international law only," PM Modi said.

"Thirdly - responsible maritime connectivity should be encouraged. Fourth is the need to collectively combat maritime threats posed by non-state actors and natural calamities. And last but not the least, we have to preserve maritime environment and maritime resources," he added.

PM Modi on Monday chaired a high-level United Nations Security Council open debate on enhancing maritime security and the need for international cooperation in this field. PM Modi is the first Indian prime minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The prime minister chaired the open debate on "Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation" via video conferencing.

The meeting is being attended by several heads of state and government of member states of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and high-level briefers from the UN system and key regional organisations.

The open debate was focussed on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity, and strengthen coordination in the maritime domain. The UNSC has discussed and passed resolutions on different aspects of maritime security and maritime crime in the past.

However, this is the first time that maritime security is being discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in such a high-level open debate.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma