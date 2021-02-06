In a first, a contingent of 34 women commandoes were inducted into the Central Reserve Police Force's anti-Naxal Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a first, a contingent of 34 women commandoes were inducted into the Central Reserve Police Force's anti-Naxal Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit during a ceremony held to mark the 35th Raising Day anniversary of its first women battalion on Saturday.

The women commandoes will undergo training course to acquire the requisite skill for three months before being deployed at the areas affected by the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) activities alongside their male counterparts, the CRPF said in a press release.

"CRPF has taken another step towards women empowerment by inducting woman commandos on the celebrations of 88th all-women battalion. Notably, 88th Mahila Battalion of CRPF has the distinction of being the first all-Mahila battalion in the world,"the CRPF said, as quoted in a report by news agency ANI.

The strenuous CoBRA pre-induction training of these women commandoes will reinforce their physical capabilities and tactical acumen. The CoBRA unit of the CRPF is deployed in the states which are affected by the LWE activities.

History in making: The first batch of CRPF Women Warriors joins the elite CoBRA. The batch will undergo strenuous @CoBRASECTORHQ pre-induction training and will then be posted in LWE areas alongside their male counterparts.



Congratulations to the new entrants.#Narishakti pic.twitter.com/wshaOW2gAe — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) February 6, 2021

AP Maheshwari, the Director General of CRPF, noted that the force has a history of empowered women warriors who have "not just brought laurels to the force but have also made the country proud by conspicuously gallantry both at home in India and abroad in several UN peacekeeping mission."

Additionally, an all women brass band of the CRPF was also commissioned during the ceremony held in the national capital. On February 6, 1986, the first battalion, numbered 88, was raised at a CRPF base in Delhi.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja