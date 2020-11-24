While there are several male Muslim candidates contesting on BJP ticket, there are only two women contesting on the saffron party's symbol in Malappuram.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: For the first time in Kerala's election history, the BJP has fielded two Muslim women candidates in Malappuram district for the upcoming local body elections. The Malappuram district in Kerala is a Muslim-predominant area and considered a citadel of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). While there are several male Muslim candidates contesting on BJP ticket, there are only two women contesting on the saffron party's symbol in Malappuram.

TP Sulfath is contesting from ward 6 of Wandoor gram panchayat, while Ayisha Hussain is a BJP candidate from ward 9 of the Ponmudam gram panchayat. According to news agency PTI, Sulfath said that she decided to be a BJP nominee as she was impressed with the 'progressive' policies of the BJP government at the Centre.

Ayisha, a native of Chemmad, has been a BJP supporter due to her husband's affiliation with the saffron party.

She said that the policies introduced by the Narendra Modi government for Muslim women has fascinated her and influenced her decision to contest the local body polls on a BJP ticket. Sultfah, who suffered the consequences of child marriage at the age of 15, said that the central government's decision to raise the minimum age of marriage for women to 21 from 18 was the other factor.

"The banning of triple talaq and raising the age for women for marriage from 18 to 21 were the two major policies that influenced me. These are bold measures towards the welfare of Muslim women. Only Modi would dare to do such milestone actions," she was quoted by the agency as saying.

Ayisha's husband is an active member of BJP's Minority Morcha. The mother of a 10-year-old girl, Ayisha said that she supports the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their bold policies for the welfare of the country.

