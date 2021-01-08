An all-women cockpit crew led by captain Zoya Agarwal of national carrier Air India is set to script history by flying from San Francisco to Bengaluru on a 16,000 kilometre-long route that goes over the North Pole.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Captain Agarwal said she feeling privileged and humbled by the trust posed in her by the civil aviation ministry and Air India for the flight.

"Most people will not see the North Pole or even its map in their lifetime. I feel truly privileged and humbled by the trust posed in me by the Civil Aviation Ministry and our flag carrier. It is a golden opportunity to command a Boeing 777 inaugural SFO-BLR, one of the longest flights over the North Pole," Agarwal told ANI.

"I am extremely proud to have with me an experienced women team comprising Captains Thanmai Papagari, Akanksha Sonawane, and Shivani Manhas. This is the first time an all-women pilots team will fly over the North Pole and create a history of sorts. It is indeed a dream-come-true for any professional pilot," she added.

Back in 2013, Agarwal had become the youngest woman pilot to fly a Boeing-777. Flying over the North Pole is extremely technical and requires skill and experience, according to aviation experts. Back in 2019, Air India was the first Indian airline to fly on this route.

