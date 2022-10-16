In A First, Amit Shah Introduces Hindi Version Of MBBS Course Book In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh is the first state to start the MBBS course in the Hindi language in the country. At first, only three subjects have been selected to be studied in Hindi which include Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry.

ANI Image

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday introduced the Hindi version of MBBS books in Bhopal, making Madhya Pradesh the first state to do so.

Amit Shah was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang on the occasion.

Speaking about the launch, CM Chouhan said, "Today Amit Shah has brought a new dawn in the lives of children of the poor, who could get admission to medical colleges but were caught in the web of English and many times could not pass exams and left their studies."

Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishwas Sarang expressed his joy and said that the move will bring a big change in the advancement of education in Hindi medium.

"This is a matter of joy for me. It now becomes clear that if medical education is possible in Hindi, any course is possible in Hindi. This will bring a major change in the lives of youth, especially those from Hindi backgrounds," he said.

He further called it an emotional moment and mentioned that his father was a Hindi litterateur adding that his dream has come true.

"My father was also a Hindi litterateur, he also had a dream of it, today, I am starting it with his blessings. After the completion of 75 years of independence, no greater work could have been done than this. English is a symbol of slavery, Hindi was lagging behind somewhere," Sarang added.

Meanwhile, an expert who was involved in the translation explained that the book has been prepared in very easy language. " We have prepared it so that it will be helpful in the studies of the students," the expert involved in the translation told ANI.

The expert further said the new edition of Medical Biochemistry includes the application of some new chapters which include Sodium, Potassium, Water Homeostasis, Biochemistry Techniques, Radiation, Radioisotopes, and Environmental Pollutants and Toxins.

Besides, Several new line diagrams, tables, and text boxes have been added to make information more memorable.

Similarly in the Anatomy edition, new chapters of surface anatomy have been added in both the abdomen and lower limb sections. New line diagrams, CT's and MRI's diagram tables, and flow charts are added to increase the retention of knowledge.

(With inputs from ANI)

