In A Bid To Unite Opposition; Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad To Meet Sonia Gandhi In Delhi Today

To unite the entire opposition to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad will meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the national capital on Sunday, September 25.

This particular meet of the three leaders would be the very first in more than five years. Both the leaders will be arriving in Delhi to attend a rally to be held in Fatehabad district on the birth anniversary of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) founder late Chaudhary Devi Lal by INLD leader OP Chautala on Sunday.

Earlier, RJD Supremo, Lalu Yadav had said that he along with Nitish Kumar, will meet Sonia in Delhi.

"Nitish Kumar and I will meet Sonia Gandhi. We are making all efforts to unite the opposition," says RJD chief Lalu Yadav as he arrives in Delhi."

"Everyone needs to be alert, BJP needs to be uprooted in 2024. I will go to Delhi and meet Sonia Gandhi soon. I will also meet Rahul Gandhi after the completion of his padyatra," said the RJD supremo.

RJD supremo also slammed Amit Shah and attacked BJPs government in Gujarat. He said, "Amit Shah is perturbed. His Govt was wiped out from there (Bihar). The same is going to happen in 2024. So, he is running around & saying "jungle raj" and all that. What did he do when he was in Gujarat? There was jungle raj when he was there."

"Yes, we will uproot (them). How many times do I need to say this?" he says when asked if they will uproot PM Modi from power in 2024."

During his last visit to Delhi, Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kumar met with the Opposition leaders after he broke his alliance with the BJP and joined hands with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and other parties to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar.

Earlier Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also visited Bihar and met Nitish Kumar, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as part of efforts toward forging opposition unity.

Meanwhile, various posters of Nitish Kumar projecting him as a prime ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha election were seen in Patna last month. The posters put up by JD(U) promised good governance, and gave the slogan 'Pradesh mein dikha, desh mein dikhega'.