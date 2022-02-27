New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Highlighting the importance of languages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said they are not just a medium of expression, but also help in preserving the culture and heritage of a society. In the 86th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, languages have their own special characteristics, adding emphasis has been laid on local dialects in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"Friends, even after 75 years of independence, some people are facing mental dilemma due to which they have reservations with regard to their language, their dress, their food and drink, whereas, it is not like this anywhere else in the world," PM Modi said, as reported by All India Radio (AIR).

"The world’s oldest language Tamil is in India and every Indian should be proud that we have such a significant heritage of the world. In same way, many ancient scriptures are also there; their expression too is in our Sanskrit language," he noted.

Lauding his government for steps taken to promote the science of Ayurveda in the country, PM Modi said the formation of the Ministry of AYUSH has strengthened India's resolve to popularise the nation's traditional methods of medicine and health.

The Prime Minister also hailed Indian scientists and researchers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was due to their hard work which helped the country manufacture a "made-in-India vaccine".

Speaking about his government's move against the contentious Triple Talaq and PM Modi said 'instant divorce' cases have vastly reduced in India. "In the recent past, decisions like increasing maternity leave for women have been taken. The country is trying to give equal rights to sons and daughters by fixing a common age for marriage. Due to this, the participation of women is increasing in every field," he said.

"International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide on March 8. There are many examples of courage, skill, and talent of women. Whether it is Skill India, SHGs, small or big industries, women have taken the lead everywhere," he said while concluding his Mann Ki Baat address.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma