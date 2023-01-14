'Impossible For BJP To Replicate 2019 Win': Shashi Tharoor’s Prediction For 2024 LS Polls

SHASHI Tharoor, the veteran Congressman and the thiruvananthapuram MP on Friday claimed that it will be tough for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to repeat its 2019 election victory in 2024. He also added that the ruling party can lose around "50 seats" in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Speaking at the Kerela Literature Festival, Tharoor, who contested for the presidential polls of the "Grand Old Party" against Mallikarjun Kharge, said that while he concedes the dominance of the BJP, it's also a fact that they have lost many states and that losing the central government is not possible.

"If you look at how well they (the BJP) did in 2019, they have essentially had every seat in Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan; or all but one seat in Bihar, MP (Madhya Pradesh), Maharashtra; and 18 seats in Bengal.

"Now, all of those results are impossible to replicate and the BJP dropping below the majority in 2024 is entirely possible," Tharoor argued, as quoted by news agency PTI.

On being asked if the opposition would stay together, he said that was "impossible to answer."

"If the BJP is at 250 and the others are at 290... will those 290 agree or would the BJP be able to pick 20 here and 10 there from parties that want favours from the central government of the day and then form the government. We don't know," he stated.

When asked about dynastic politics in a democracy, he stated that "it is a challenge," and that those who single out his party should look around the country.

"When we point the finger and say the 'Congress dynasty'... you look around the country and what you see Mulayam Singh (Yadav) is succeeded by his son, Lalu Prasad Yadav is succeeded by his son, Karunanidhi is succeeded by his son, Bal Thackeray is succeeded by his son, Sharad Pawar... he is very much there but his heir apparent is his daughter and his nephew," he added as quoted by news agency PTI.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 303 seats and the Congress managed to win only 52.