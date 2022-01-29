New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to mark 30th anniversary of India-Israel diplomatic relations. In the events after the fall of Soviet Union, India stepped away from its policy of non-alignment and established formal relations with Israel in January, 1992 by opening an embassy at Tel Aviv. "The history of the relationship between our countries is very old. There has been a strong relationship between the people of India and Israel for centuries," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said that though the chapter of diplomatic relations between the two nations was new but the mutual history of the two nations is centuries old. "Like it is inherent India's inherent nature, the jewish community not just thrived withour discrimination in Indian society but also became indespensable to the journey of India's develpment," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"Today, when the world is witnessing important changes, the importance of India-Israel relations has increased even more. I'm fully confident that the India-Israel friendship will achieve new milestones in mutual cooperation in the coming decades," Prime Minister Narendra Modi added.

India had recognised the modern state of Israel in 1950 without establishing full diplomatic ties. However, a consulate of Israel existed in Mumbai since 1953 for issuing visas to Indian Jewish and Christian pilgrims. The consulate was briefly shut down in 1982 when India expelled the Consul General Yosef Haseen after he gave a controversial interview to a newspaper, critiquing India’s pro-Palestine policy.

For two-and-a-half decades from 1992, the India-Israel ties grew mostly through defence deals, and in sectors such as science and technology and agriculture. But India never acknowledged the relationship fully. In 2000, Lal Krishna Advani became the first Indian minister to visit Israel. In the same year Jaswant Singh visited Israel as Minister for External Affairs. In 2000, the two countries set up a joint anti-terror commission and in 2003, Prime Minister Ariel Sharon became the first Israeli Prime Minister to visit India.

In February 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel with the bonhomie between Modi and then Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a defining highlight.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma