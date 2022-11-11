'Impact Of Bharat Jodo Yatra': Congress Takes A Jibe At PM Modi's South India Visit

IN A fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to South India is an "impact" of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Taking a reference to Rahul Gandhi's march, Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said that nothing can ever match the connection with people from walking with them.

"The impact of #BharatJodoYatra is already being felt. PM is now on a 2-day visit of 4 South Indian states that the Yatra has been through," he wrote.

"There will undoubtedly be big photo-ops for camera-jeevi. But no antics can match the connect from walking with & LISTENING to the people," added Ramesh.

Meanwhile, PM Modi kicked off his two-day visit to southern states on Friday. On his first day visit, he inaugurated several projects in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and will visit Andhra Pradesh and Telangana too launching many development projects.

PM also hailed the contribution of Karnataka to the country's development and said that Bengaluru city represents the country's start-up spirit which has placed India in a separate league.

"I am fortunate to have arrived in Bengaluru on a very special day. It's a day on which falls the birth anniversary of two great sons of the nation- Sant Kanaka Das and Maharshi Valmiki. I pay my tributes to both of them," said PM Modi.

The fifth Vande Bharat express of the country was also flagged off by the Prime Minister.

"It will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the Tech and Startup hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru," the PMO said.

PM Modi also flagged Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR railway station in Bengaluru.

Highlighting the Centre's efforts towards rural development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the country is working towards bridging the gap between urban and rural India.

He also attended the 36th Convocation Ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul.

(With inputs from ANI)