New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the intense heatwave prevailing over several parts of the country, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that the average maximum temperature recorded in April across Northwest and Central parts of India is the highest in the last 122 years. Many states and UTs including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Hisar among others are reeling under an intense heatwave with temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius.

According to Dr M Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD, the average maximum temperature in the Northwest and Central parts of India was recorded at 35.90 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively in April 2022. He said that this is the highest average maximum temperature recorded, during this period of the year, in the last 122 years.

"The average maximum temperature over Northwest and Central India in April 2022 is the highest with 35.90 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively in the last 122 years", Dr Mohapatra said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan