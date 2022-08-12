IMD Joins Japan Govt And UNDP To Launch Project To Accelerate Climate Action In India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Government of Japan, and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced a new initiative to accelerate climate action in 10 states and Union Territories across the country.

An official release stated that the initiative will support Nationally Determined Contribution (NDCs) to achieve net-zero emissions and ensure climate-resilient development. It will be rolled out in partnership with the IMD at the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

The launch comes within a week of the Cabinet approval of India's updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDCs) to be communicated to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Under the initiative, UNDP will work with IMD to promote climate resilience and MNRE to promote climate mitigation by deploying clean energy infrastructure and low-emission technologies in key sectors including Transport, Health, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and Agriculture. This includes solarizing 150 healthcare facilities, 20 micro-enterprises, and installing 85 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and 30 solar cold storage systems across the 10 states.

The project will also demonstrate resilient climate planning at the grassroots through climate information flow systems for 30 Gram Panchayats. Furthermore, the initiative aims to promote green jobs and green entrepreneurship in sectors like Renewable Energy by providing skilling and training to 2000+ people.

Japan has extended USD 5.16 million in climate grant to UNDP India for the project. This is part of Japan's global support to 23 countries through UNDP's 'Climate Promise - From Pledge to Impact' programme for scaling up its support to turn NDCs into concrete action.

Speaking on the partnership, Hokugo Kyoko, Minister (Economic and Development), Embassy of Japan in India, shared, "Our common goal of decarbonisation and sustainable development will require deeper climate partnerships in near future, and we are convinced that sectors which fall under the ambit of this UNDP project, such as transport, health, industries, and agriculture, are indispensable components that require interventions.

Through the EV charging facilities, solarization of health centers, energy audits, and provision of information on institutional vulnerability to be implemented in the project, the project is expected to benefit not only the fight against climate change but also impact various actors, including health workers, workers in MSMEs and farmers, which will surely lead to sustainable development in India."

Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP India, highlighted, "We need to accelerate the adoption of clean energy for effective climate action. This process should be inclusive and secure just transition by ensuring sustainable livelihoods and energy access to leave no one behind. We are thankful to the Government of Japan for its partnership. UNDP is committed to supporting the Government of India in achieving its climate targets and promoting climate-resilient growth."

At the launch, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Government of India, mentioned, "IMD has consistently led the charge on climate action and in this project, we aim to demonstrate how IMD's climate forecasts can be utilized to guide development planning. IMD supports the project activities in the districts of Uttarkashi in the state of Uttarakhand, Gyalshing and Soreng in the state of Sikkim. in two types of support - 1. with climate forecasts and weather advisories to improve disaster preparedness in some of the most high-risk geographies and 2. With technical expertise during gram panchayat planning to develop climate-informed plans."

The project will be rolled out in the states and Union Territories of Bihar, Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh between 2022-23.

At the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November 2021, India pledged to cut the country's total projected carbon emission by 1 billion tonnes by 2030, install 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, reduce the carbon intensity of the nation's economy by less than 45 per cent by the end of the decade and net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.