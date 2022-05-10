New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that the severe cyclone Asani has changed its track significantly and is likely to touch the Andhra Pradesh coast between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam. IMD has issued a red alert for the Andhra coast. The red warning will alert local authorities to take action to prevent disasters associated with the cyclone.

"Asani is moving towards the Andhra coast. A red alert has been issued for Andhra. It is expected to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal close to Kakinada or Vishakhapatnam by morning: Sanjeev Dwivedi, Scientist IMD said.

"Its recurve is possible after morning. It will then come towards the Odisha coast. Heavy to very heavy rainfall over Odisha is expected," he added.

IMD Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that cyclone Asani has already achieved maximum stage of intensification and is gradually getting weakened.

"After nearing the Andhra Pradesh coast in the evening, the system will change its course and move off and along the Odisha coast," he said.

Mohapatra said that the severe cyclonic storm will weaken into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday and turn into a deep depression on Thursday.

Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Centre Director H R Biswas said that the severe cyclonic storm has already started losing steam.

Light to moderate rainfall took place in Puri and Khurda, while very heavy downpour is likely to occur in some places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Odisha from Tuesday night.

He said the gale-force wind speed will decline to 80-90 kmph by Tuesday night and to 60-70 kmph by Wednesday evening.

The MeT department has warned fishermen against venturing into deep sea till Thursday, as Odisha braced for heavy rain in the coastal areas. Rainfall was recorded in Ganjam, Puri and Khurda on Tuesday morning.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said local authorities have been put on alert to face heavy rain and water-logging and asked to undertake the evacuation of people from 15 blocks in four coastal districts.

The Ganjam district administration has closed all beaches including Gopalpur for visitors for two days.

Sea condition is likely to remain very high on Tuesday, and become very rough on May 12 before improving thereafter.

Under the influence of the cyclone, Odisha and West Bengal received heavy to moderate rainfall on Monday.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh