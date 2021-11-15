New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an Orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod districts for November 15. A Yellow alert has been issued in all other districts. The same alert has been issued in 8 districts for tomorrow, November 16.

This comes as a Low-Pressure Area lay over central parts of the Andaman Sea today. It became well marked over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast BoB by 15th November. The Low-Pressure Area will concentrate into a Depression over west-central BoB by 17th November and reach near south Andhra Pradesh coast on 18th November, the IMD said.

Kerala continues to receive heavy rainfall across the state and according to the latest weather bulletin, light to moderate rainfall with isolated and very heavy rainfall will be witnessed over several parts of Kerala. Heavy rains have led to a rise in water levels in various dams across the state. As a result, the authorities opened the shutters of Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir on Sunday.

"Several areas heavily waterlogged due to incessant rains in Upper Kuttanad, Kerala," news agency ANI reported.

The heavy rainfall has also led to waterlogging on various roads. Roads leading to the Sabarimala Temple are also submerged in the water further halting the entry of devotees into the temple. Not just this, heavy rains have also flooded several parts of southern Kerala leading to landslides in some areas.

Earlier on Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called a high-level meeting in Thiruvananthapuram and further decided to hold spot booking for Sabarimala as the state continues to battle heavy rains. Apart from that, the Chief Minister has also urged to remain vigilant due to the unseasonal rain which can lead to landslides in the state.

