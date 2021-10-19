New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for many regions across the country from tomorrow, October 20. Several districts in Kerala and dams have been put on high alert. This comes as many states are currently receiving excessive and unprecedented rainfall across India. In the last two days, rain-related incidents have claimed over 30 lives in Kerala and 24-25 in Uttarakhand.

Here are all the weather warnings issued by IMD:

Orange Alert for 11 districts of Kerala

The IMD on Tuesday issued an Orange alert for 11 districts of Kerala for October 20. These districts include Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur. The IMD has also put 12 districts on Orange alert for Thursday, October 21. It excludes the Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Dams put on Red alert

Over ten major dams in Kerala have been put on Red alert. Idukki, Idamalayar, Pamba and Kakki, are four major dams among the total 78 dams. They are being opened to release the excess water from them. The district administrations have issued alerts for people living downstream and shifted them to relief camps set up in the state.

Rainfall in Kerala, Karnataka on October 20 to 23

The IMD has predicted rainfall for South Interior Karnataka during October 20 to October 23. Isolated and very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Kerala, Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 20 and October 21.

Snowfall in J&K, Ladakh on October 23

IMD has predicted a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from October 22 and cause scattered to fairly widespread rain/snow over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on October 22, with isolated heavy rainfall on October 23.

Rainfall in Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand

Light to moderate rainfall, heavy rainfall along thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places is expected over Odisha and Jharkhand on October 19, Gangetic West Bengal on October 19 and October 20, and Bihar on October 20.

Heavy Rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya

heavy rainfall was also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh on October 20; over Assam and Meghalaya on October 19 and October 20.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha