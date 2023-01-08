'Imbalanced Regional Representation': Jairam Thakur On Himachal Cabinet Expansion

AMID the cabinet expansion in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, the former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader alleged that the Congress government has failed to give adequate representation to various regions in the cabinet expansion.

The leader of opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly also criticised the government over the appointment of six chief parliamentary secretaries. He said that the appointment would put a burden of crores of rupees on the state exchequer.

Thakur stated in a statement that eight of the 13 MLAs appointed by the Congress government were from the Shimla parliamentary constituency, while the remaining three parliamentary constituencies were not adequately represented.

Taking a dig at the government, the BJP leader said during the first three days of the session, the Congress leaders talked about reducing the expenditure, but now they have appointed six CPS and have put an additional burden on the hill state.

Thakur also criticised the government for increasing the VAT on diesel by Rs. 3, from Rs. 4.40 to Rs. 7.40.

The increase in the price of diesel shows that there is a definite increase in freight charges in the state. It would put an additional burden on farmers as diesel is now going to cost Rs 86 per litre in Himachal, he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Cabinet in the Hill State was expanded on Sunday with the induction of seven ministers. Presently, the strength of the cabinet is nine. Aside from the deputy speakership, three ministerial positions remain vacant. The maximum number of ministers, including the chief minister, cannot exceed 12.

In the cabinet, the Shimla district has the most representation, with seven MLAs, three ministers, and one Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS), while Bilaspur, Mandi and Lahaul and Spiti failed to get any representation.