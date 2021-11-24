New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Centre and state governments of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the continued deterioration of air quality in the national capital, asking what "signal the country is sending to the world". Asking the Centre to continue the measures for controlling air pollution for the next two to three days, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said that it will not close the matter due to its "seriousness".

The bench, which also included Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant, also asked the Centre to rely upon a "statistical-based model on wind patterns" to take advance measures to control pollution levels in the NCR. It also asked the state governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana to show how much stubble has been removed by them and what emission methods have been adopted.

"When the weather becomes severe then we take measures. These measures have to be taken in anticipation to stop pollution and this anticipation has to be based on a statistical model. This is the National Capital; imagine the signal we are sending to the world. You can stop these activities in the anticipation itself," the apex court said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The court will now hear the matter on November 29.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea relating to control rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Meanwhile, the air quality significantly improved from the "very poor" to the "poor" category on Wednesday for the first time in the last 10 days, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Several areas in the national capital including ITO, Lodhi Road, and Mathura Road recorded air quality in "very poor" air with an AQI of 333, 303, and 346 while the AQI at Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri were in the "severe" category with an AQI 422 and 436 respectively. As per the SAFAR, the PM 10 levels were recorded at 58 in the 'satisfactory' category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 38 in the 'satisfactory' category.

With inputs from ANI

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma