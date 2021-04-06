The association also urged the Prime Minister that private sector family clinics should also be included actively in the vaccination drive.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Medical Association on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting him to gear up the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country and allow all people above 18 years of age to get the vaccine jab immediately.

"At present, we are vaccinating the population above 45 years. In view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the disease, we suggest that our vaccination strategy needs to be geared up with immediate effect on war foot. We request the following suggestions in the Covid Vaccination Drive. All citizens above 18 years of age shall be permitted to receive Covid vaccination," IMA said.

The IMA also urged the Prime Minister that private sector family clinics should also be included actively in the vaccination drive along with private hospitals, as availability of vaccination with all doctors and family physicians will have a positive impact on the drive.



According to IMA, the vaccination certificate should be made mandatory for entering into public places and receiving products under the public distribution system.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan