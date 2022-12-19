'I'm A Mother And People's Representative': NCP Leader Attends Winter Session With Newborn Baby

NATIONAL Congress Party (NCP) MLA attended the Maharashtra state assembly winter session in Nagpur with her two and half-month-old newborn baby on Monday. Saroj Babulal Ahire from Nashik district, walked through the assembly corridor with her baby in a blanket to attend the first day of the winter sessions.

She was accompanied by her husband and mother-in-law. While interacting with the media, the 37-year-old MLA who got married in February 2021, after her election as MLA in 2019, said that she would like to bring her son to the legislature daily so she could nurse him as and when needed.

"I am a mother and a people's representative. For the past two and half years due to corona pandemic, no assembly session has been held here in Nagpur. I am a mother now but to put my points and to raise questions, I have come here to get answers for my voters," she, quoted by ANI said.

MLA who is elected from Deolali (SC) constituency in Nashik, stressed the importance of creche for the women lawmakers in the assembly. "There is no proper feeding room or even a creche for the women lawmakers... I feel the government should take note of this and make some arrangements so that legislators can bring their minor children," Ahire as quoted by IANS said.

"This is the first time in India that any MLA has come to the legislature to fulfil her legislative duties towards her constituents... It has been widely appreciated," Adv Vanse said.

At her wedding in February 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, top leaders, including NCP President Sharad Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and others had gone to bless the newly-married couple.