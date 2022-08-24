Illegal Mining Case: ED Recovers 2 AK-47 Rifles From Home During Raids In Ranchi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday recovered two AK-47 assault rifles during its raids at multiple locations in Jharkhand's Ranchi as part of an ongoing money-laundering investigation into alleged illegal mining in the state. The assault rifles were recovered from an almirah at a home in the capital city of Ranchi.

According to the ED sources, the house where the arms were kept belonged to a person named Prem Prakash. ED said that Prakash is involved in the illegal mining case and is said to be a close aide of chief minister Hemant Soren. The federal probe agency is covering about 17-20 premises in Jharkhand, neighbouring Bihar, Tamil Nadu and the Delhi-NCR as part of the operation.

ED has recovered AK 47 from the premises of middleman Prem Prakash: Sources



Raids are underway at multiple locations in Ranchi (Jharkhand) in an ongoing investigation in connection with illegal mining and extortion. pic.twitter.com/RFlIxcnOkN — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

The searches were carried out after fresh information came to the fore following the questioning of Pankaj Mishra, a political aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Mishra's associate and muscleman Bachhu Yadav. Both Mishra and Yadav were arrested by the ED, in this case, some time ago.

The ED probe began after the agency raided Mishra and his alleged associates on July 8, covering 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Jharkhand in the case linked to alleged instances of illegal mining and extortion.

The searches were launched after the ED filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Mishra and others in March, alleging that the former "illegally grabbed or amassed huge assets in his favour". Soon after the July raids, the ED seized funds amounting to Rs 13.32 crore lying in 50 bank accounts.

"The evidence collected during the course of the investigation, including the statements of various persons, digital evidence and documents, revealed that the seized cash or bank balance is derived from illegal mining being rampantly done in the Sahibganj area, including the forest area," the agency had said, adding that it was probing the trail of Rs 100 crore of "proceeds of crime" generated from illegal mining operations in Jharkhand.





