Smriti Irani Defamation Case: Delhi HC Asks 3 Congress Leaders To Remove Tweets Related To Illegal Bar Row

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued summons to Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Jairam Ramesh and Netta D'souza in connection with the civil defamation suit filed by Union Minister Smriti Irani against the allegations by Congress leaders that her daughter is running an illegal bar and restaurant in Goa. The High Court also asked the three leaders to remove tweets, retweets, posts, videos and photos from social media in relation to the allegations made against Irani and her daughter.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, hearing Irani's plea, said "in case the defendants fail to comply with its directions within 24 hours, social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and YouTube shall take down the material".

Irani's action came after the Congress leaders alleged that her 18-year-old daughter Zoish Irani ran a bar illegally in Goa and also targeted the minister over this, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack her from his Cabinet. Irani had sought damages of over Rs 2 crore for allegedly making baseless allegations against her and her daughter.

Justice Mini Pushkarna stated, "I am of the prima facie view that slanderous allegations were made against the plaintiff without verifying actual facts. Grave injury has been caused to the reputation of the plaintiff in view of the tweets and retweets carried out due to the press conference of the defendants".

Plaintiff has made out a prima facie case and the balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendants. I deem it proper to pass an interim injunction directing Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D'souza to delete and remove the allegations made during the press conference from all social media platforms including Youtube, Facebook and Twitter inc.

On the Delhi HC proceeding on Friday, Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The Delhi High Court has issued a notice asking us to formally reply to the case filed by Smriti Irani. We look forward to presenting the facts before the court. We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Irani."

Union Minister Smriti Irani has filed civil defamation seeking permanent and mandatory injunction along with damages of over 2 crores rupees and stated that congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D'souza conspired with other unknown individuals to launch a series of scathing and belligerent personal remarks to malign and defame a young child of the plaintiff who even not lives in the country.

(With Agency Inputs)