IIT Student Dead, Another Injured In Delhi Hit-And-Run, Search On To Nab Driver

ONE IIT Delhi student was killed while another received serious injuries after a speeding car hit them near the IIT Delhi campus on Tuesday night. The two victims, identified as Ashraf Nawaz Khan (deceased) and Ankur Shukla (injured), were crossing the road near the SDA market when the accident took place.

Both the victims were pursuing PhD at IIT Delhi. According to the police, they have identified the driver of the car which was found abondoned at a distance from the spot where the accident took place. A search operation has also been initiated by the police to find the driver of the car.

“1 dead, 1 injured after being hit by a car while crossing the road near SDA market opposite IIT Delhi, last night. Both the deceased Ashraf Nawaz Khan and injured Ankur Shukla, are PhD students at IIT,” a police official was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Car found abandoned at a distance from the accident site and the driver has been identified. A search is on to trace the driver,” the police official added.

The two students were returning to the IIT campus after having dinner at the adjoining SDA market when a speeding car hit them while they were crossing the road.

A passerby rushed both students to a hospital in Saket where the doctors declared Ashraf brought dead. Another student, Ankur suffered a fracture and is receiving medical treatment at the hospital.