Patna | Jagran News Desk: The cancer can now be possibly detected by uploading the image of Cancer-suspected organ or the test reports on a portal. Four trainees at Indian Institute of Technology, Patna have developed this technology . The breakthrough idea had won the four students first prize during a Hackathon in the month of May.



The four IIT-Patna trainees – Shambhavi, Shruti Mishra, Rashi Agarwal and Vriddhi Lalwani – utilised the prize money from the hackathon they had won to come together to give final execution to their breakthrough idea of developing a portal-based Cancer detection technique. Their mentor at IIT, Patna Shriparna Saha as well as many other professors from the premier institute are helping out the four young minds in the execution of their idea.



The said web portal reportedly utilises the technique of deep learning, following which the cancerous developments under the surfaces of breasts, skin or uterus can be easily detected. In case of skin cancer, just the picture of suspected are is said to be enough to detect the cancerous infestation. Whereas to detect the cancer of other organs, the snapshot of mammography, ultrasound and X-ray reports do the job once uploaded on the portal.

Clinical test at AIIMS Patna next step

The Clinical test to ascertain the practical feasibility of the portal-based detection of various forms of cancer will next begin at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna. It will be tested with the records of actual patients to check the accuracy. If the accuracy crosses the mark of 95 per cent, then the rollout of this technique may begin soon.



Usually, the Cancer is difficult to diagnose during the initial phases. In that direction, the technique developed by the trainees at IIT Patna may be the next medical breakthrough. Dr Preetanjali Singh, Head of Department, Radiation Oncology, AIIMS Patna, told Dainik Jagran that the portal-based Cancer detection technique developed may be proven as a boon for patients if it ticks all the required boxes of accuracy.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma