New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the IIT 2020 Global Summit. The summit is being organised by PanIIT USA, an all-volunteer team of IIT alumni, and the theme for this year's summit is "The Future is Now".

21:51 pm: The post COVID19 order will be about re-learning, re-thinking and re-innovating: PM Modi

21:50 pm: India is witnessing a sea change in the way it works. Things we thought could never happen are being delivered at a great speed: PM Modi

21:49 pm: PM Modi urges IITians to share their views on how to celebrate the 75th year of Indian independence.

21:44 pm: Our government fully committed to the principle of reform, perform and transform. No sector left out from reforms: PM Modi.

21:43 pm: Our aim is to ensure that our youngsters get ample opportunity to showcase their talent, says PM Modi.

21:18 pm: Earlier today, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that PM Modi will be e-inaugurating the IIT 2020 Global Summit, asking people to join the event.

21:16 pm: "At 9:30 this evening, will deliver the keynote address at the IIT-2020 Global Summit, via video conferencing. This Summit brings together IIT alumni based in USA. India is proud of the accomplishments of the IIT alumni," PM tweeted earlier today.

21:15 pm: It is expected that PM Modi will speak about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the New Education Policy 2020.

