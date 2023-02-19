iit-bombay-to-introduce-curriculam-revamp-to-reduce-introduce-after-death-of-18-year-old

THE INDIAN Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has set up a panel to hold a "parallel" probe into the death of a first-year B.Tech student and has urged its students to come forward if they have any "relevant" information regarding the same.

This came after several Twitter posts by some students group alleged of caste discrimination at the campus. However, the institute has refuted all such claims saying it is wrong to make any accusations when the investigation is still on.

"Based on initial inputs from friends (of Darshan Solanki, 18), there is no indication that the student faced any such discrimination. It is wrong to make such accusations when the police are still investigating the case. Please wait for the completion of the ongoing police investigation as well as an internal investigation by IIT-B which will be done in a time-bound manner," an official spokesperson of IIT Bombay was quoted as saying by IANS.

Meanwhile, the panel is headed by Professor Nand Kishore and also has SC/ST Students Cell members, including faculty and students, a few student mentor coordinators, and the in-charge chief medical officer of IIT Bombay hospital, said a statement by institute Director Subhasis Chaudhuri on Saturday.

On February 12, 18-year-old Darshan Solanki, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste community, allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building on the Powai campus of the IIT. However, his family suspects something wrong with his death and said he faced discrimination.

The Powai police are investigating case and have also visited Solanki's home in Ahmedabad.

Chaudhari mentioned that the committee is actively meeting everyone who might have relevant information, highlighting that Professor Nand Kishore was the chief vigilance officer of IIT Bombay till recently and is experienced "in these matters".

"If you have any information that you believe may be relevant, please reach out to the committee by either meeting any of the committee members, or by emailing Prof. Nand Kishore or to the Powai Police," Chaudhari appealed through the statement, according to PTI.

"We are working actively to create an inclusive campus where all students feel at home," he added.

In his statement, Chaudhari also stated that IIT B is working towards changes in their UG curriculum, starting with the batch of 2022, to make it "more relevant and motivating to students, and to reduce some of the stress".

Earlier on Wednesday, Solanki's family had claimed that he faced discrimination at the IIT Bombay for belonging to an SC community and maintained that there was a strong possibility that he was "murdered".

(With inputs from agencies)