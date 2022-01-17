Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: A 26-year-old PG student of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay died by suicide on Monday morning. According to news agency ANI, he jumped from the hostel's 7th floor.

The deceased student has been identified as Darshan Malviya, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh. His family members were informed about his death, a Powai police station official said.

Malviya's body was spotted by a watchman outside the seven-storey hostel building who called up an official of the institute. Later police were informed.

Police said that a suicide note has been recovered. The student was reportedly suffering from depression and was under treatment.

"In his recovered suicide note, he stated he had depression and was under treatment, he didn't hold anyone responsible. Further probe is underway," police said.

According to reports, the student was pursuing Master's in Engineering and was in his second year.

He was rushed to the city's Rajawadi Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. At present, the police is busy investigating the matter.

Police have registered a case of accidental death, said Powai police station senior inspector Budhan Sawant. Efforts are also being made to find out what was the reason behind the student's stress.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta