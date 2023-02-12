IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Hostel Building; Probe On

A STUDENT of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building located on the campus on Sunday, said police as per a report of PTI.

The deceased was 18 years old and hailed from Ahmedabad. He was a first-year student in the B.Tech (Chemical) course.

Reportedly, the incident took place in the IIT college located in the Powai area. According to a police official, the security guard of the campus spotted the student lying in a pool of blood.

The deceased had not left any suicide note and prima facie he jumped from the refuge areas of the hostel building, informed the official.

Meanwhile, according to data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of suicide committed by students witnessed an increase of 4.5 per cent in 2021, with Maharashtra having the highest number of deaths by suicide in 2021 (1834), followed y Madhya Pradesh with 1,308, and Tamil Nadu with 1,246 deaths.

As many as 12,526 students died by suicide in 2020, meanwhile, the number in 2021 increased to 13,089.

While the report did not mention the reason behind these incidents, it mentioned that out of 10,732 youth under the age of 18 years, who died by suicide, 864 deaths were due to the 'failure in examination'.

"Based on the primary information, we have registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is underway," senior police inspector Budhan Sawant was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With inputs from agency)