IIT Bombay Refutes Claims Of 'Discrimination' After Dalit Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide

On Sunday, a Dalit student from IIT had died allegedly due to suicide. Ambedkarite organisations have held caste discrimination and the institute responsible for the death. Today, IIT refused these claims.

By Nikhil Singh
Tue, 14 Feb 2023 03:57 PM (IST)
DAYS after an 18-year-old Dalit student of IIT Bombay died by suicide on Sunday after allegedly suffering caste discrimination at the campus, the institute today has refuted the claims of 'institutional murder' and said that aspersions shouldn't be made against the institute and everyone should wait until the police complete its probe into the matter.

"Based on initial inputs from friends (of Darshan Solanki, 18), there is no indication that the student faced any such discrimination. It is wrong to make such accusations when the police are still investigating the case. Please wait for the completion of the ongoing police investigation as well as an internal investigation by IIT-B which will be done in a time-bound manner," an official spokesperson of IIT Bombay was quoted as saying by IANS.

"The institute takes utmost precautions to make the campus as inclusive as possible. IIT Bombay has zero tolerance for any discrimination by faculty," the spokesperson for IIT Bombay said. He added that a student’s caste identity of a person is never disclosed after admission.

Darshan Solanki, a BTech student, had jumped off from the seventh floor of his hostel building, on Sunday, leading to his death. The cops later registered a case of accidental death. No suicide note has been found so far from the site. However, an Ambedkarite student group is alleging that he was driven to such a mental state because of caste discrimination against students belonging to the Scheduled Caste communities.

"We mourn the loss of an 18 year old dalit student, Darshan Solanki, who joined @iitbombay 3 months back for his BTech. We must understand that this is not a personal/individualised issue, but an institutional murder," said Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) in a tweet.

He had enrolled for the course three months ago and his first semester exams concluded on Saturday. The institute has not created a safe space for Bahujan students (a term used to describe members belonging to the scheduled castes, tribes, other backward classes, and minorities), alleged APPSC.

They have also said that first-year students face the most harassment stemming from sentiments against affirmative action (commonly known as reservation) and taunts of "non-deserving and non-meritorious". "There is a lack of representation of faculty and counsellors from the marginalized (communities)," APPSC tweeted.

 

(With agency inputs)

