IIT Bombay Canteen Worker Arrested For Peeping Into Women's Washroom

ONE DAY after three accused were arrested for leaking video of girls of Chandigarh University, a canteen worker at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) was arrested on Tuesday for peeping into a bathroom.

The 22-year worker was peeping into the women's washroom in a hostel building, said police. "A 22-year-old man working in a canteen at IIT Bombay accused of peeping into the women's washroom in a hostel building, arrested. Case registered under section 354 of IPC. He will be presented in court tomorrow. Investigation underway," the police mentioned.

The institute issued a statement soon after the incident and said, “The investigation, including cyber investigation, is being carried out by the Mumbai police. The institute, as per the initial report, is not aware of any footage being shared from the phone confiscated from the culprit."

“The canteen has been shut down immediately and will reopen only if staffed exclusively by women. Gaps in the ducts, which may have been used by the suspects, have been closed. We are in discussions with the students to see what other additional steps we can take. IIT Bombay stands with its students and we will do everything in our capacity to ensure the safety and security of our students,” it added.

As per a report by Insight, a girl student raised an alarm after she saw that someone was recording her. The authorities were informed soon after that.

“Bathrooms that have windows overlooking pipe areas are vulnerable to sight, as are bathrooms that have considerable gaps between the floor and the door (like Hostel 15). Unless the infrastructure of these washrooms is changed, there will be a possibility of such incidents happening again,” the report said.

The incident came to light two days after Chandigarh University witnessed massive protests over leaked videos of several students. Three persons arrested in connection with the 'leaked objectionable videos' case linked to the Chandigarh University campus were sent to a seven-day police remand by a court on Monday.

This came days after the 'objectional videos' row broke out followed by massive protests showcased by the students in Mohali. Protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girls students who were bathing. The videos were allegedly also posted on social media.