IGL Restores PNG Gas Supply In Residential Apartments In Greater Noida West After Disruption

INDRAPRASTHA Gas Ltd (IGL) has resumed its PNG gas supply on Wednesday after it got affected at some residential societies in the Gaur City area of Noida. The PNG supply was disrupted in Eco Village, Ajnara Homes, Panchsheel and many other societies in Gaur city.

The society members alleged that they were not informed about the interruption of gas supply due to which their daily working got affected. IGL also apologised for the inconvenience caused to the customers.

Dear Customers

Due to some technical issues, gas supply at some residential societies in Gaur City area is affected. Our team is working at the site for resumption of gas supply at the earliest. We regret inconveniences caused due to this.



Regards — Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) February 8, 2023

The society members tried to contact the customer care of the company. Manish Kumar, a resident of Arihant Arden Society, said that customer care has assured to restore the affected supply soon after the investigation. IGL has also informed its customers about the interruption of gas supply in a message.

"Dear Valued Customer,

This is to inform you that due to some urgent Maintenance activity gas supply in your area will remain affected on date {08.02.2023} from {10:15am} to {11:15 am}. Please do not use your gas and keep your Appliance valve & Stove Knob closed. In case of emergency or gas supply issue after the said period, contact our 24X7 helpline nos. {8130995006}, or Control room no. {8448588560}. "Thanking you and assuring our best services at all times."

One of the residents of the Gaur Society, Anupam Mishra said that the company has assured them to restore IGL service at the earliest. A resident of Gaur City Society's 5th Avenue, Anita Prajapati said that IGL gas is being supplied in some towers, while it was disrupted in others.

Later, IGL issued customer support helpline numbers and said that supply had already been restored at several societies around Gaur City 1 and 2. Taking it to Twitter, IGL said, "Dear Customers, gas supply has already been restored at several societies around Gaur City 1 & 2. However, if the gas supply is still affected at your respective homes, kindly contact our control room numbers (KP5 – 8448588560 & Kasna – 8448588559 & 8448588558)."

Dear Customers, gas supply has already been restored at several societies around Gaur City 1 & 2. However, if the gas supply is still affected at your respective homes, kindly contact our control room numbers (KP5 - 8448588560 & Kasna - 8448588559 & 8448588558).@PetroleumMin — Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) February 8, 2023

However, this is not the first time that IGL supply has been disrupted in Greater Noida societies. In the previous year, the PNG supply was disconnected for more than two hours in several gated societies in the Noida Extension without any prior notice to the society members.