New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Vivek Kumar, IFS (Indian Foreign Service) has been appointed as Private Secretary (PS) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinets approved the proposal for the appointment of Vivek Kumar on Friday.

An order issued by the Government of India on Saturday stated that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Vivek Kumar as the Private Secretary to the Prime Minister at the level of Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

Kumar is a 2004-batch Indian Foreign Service officer. He will replace Sanjeev Kumar Singla as the next PS to PM Modi. Kumar is currently the director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PM0).

The appointment comes as Sanjeev Kumar Singla is set to take over as India’s Ambassador to Israel. He is a 1997 batch IFS officer, who was appointed as PS to the prime minister in 2014. Singla returned to India to serve in the PMO after a brief posting in the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv. Now he will go back as India's ambassador to the country.

The Private Secretary to the Prime Minister of India is the senior most bureaucrat and administrative officer in the PM's office. The Private secretary is selected from the Indian Administrative Service and the Indian Foreign Service.

