"Twitter is in defiance of the law for not appointing the grievance redressal officer as necessitated under new IT Rules", the bench headed by Justice Rekha Palli said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rapped the social media giant, Twitter, and expressed displeasure over its delay to comply with the new IT rules and appoint a resident grievance officer as directed under the new legislation.

"How long does your (Twitter's) process take? If Twitter thinks it can take as long as it wants in our country, I'll not allow that," the court said adding that "Twitter is in defiance of the law for not appointing the grievance redressal officer as necessitated under new IT Rules".

The Delhi High Court further directed social media giant Twitter to inform it by July 8 as to when it will appoint a resident grievance officer in compliance with the new IT Rules after the platform submitted that it was in the process of doing so.

Justice Rekha Palli, however, took exception to the fact that the court was not informed that the earlier appointment of the resident grievance officer (RGO) was only on an interim basis, who has already resigned. The court was hearing a plea claiming non-compliance with the Centre's new IT Rules by the microblogging platform.

The Court further asked Twitter Inc Counsel to take clear instructions on not only the appointment of the grievance officer but on all aspects pending compliance under the new rules. It said that it was not giving Twitter any protection and the centre was free to take any action against them. The court further said that it has already made it clear that if Twitter wants to function in India, they need to comply.

Twitter Inc in its reply recently had told the Delhi High Court that the interim Resident Grievance Officer of the microblogging site withdrew his candidature on June 21 and it was in the final stages of appointing a new person for the post of Resident Grievance Officer.

The company said it is in the final stages of appointing a replacement while in the meanwhile the grievances of Indian users are being addressed by the Grievance Officer. In an affidavit filed before the Delhi High Court, the Centre on Monday has said Twitter Inc has failed to comply with the IT Rules, 2021 as of July 1, 2021.

Chief Compliance Officer has not been appointed, the position of the Resident Grievance Officer is vacant, the position of Nodal Contact Person, (even on an interim basis), is vacant, the physical contact address, which was shown to be there on 29th May 2021 is once again not available on Twitter's website, stated the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in its affidavit.

The Centre also stated any non-compliance amounts to a breach of the provisions of the IT Rules, 2021 thereby leading to Twitter inc losing its immunity conferred under section 79(1) of the IT Act, 2000. It said that the IT Rules, 2021 are the law of the land and Twitter Inc is mandatorily required to comply with the same.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan