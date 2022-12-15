'If You Drink, You Will Die': CM Nitish Kumar As Death Toll In Bihar Hooch Tragedy Soars To 39

DAY AFTER a political storm started in Bihar over the deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that "whoever consumes liquor, they will die" while asserting that "liquor is bad and should not be consumed". The CM's latest remarks came after the death toll in the Chhapra hooch tragedy rose to 39 today.

"Even when there was no liquor ban here, people died due to spurious liquor even in other states. People should be alert. As there is a liquor ban here, something spurious will be sold due to which people die. Liquor is bad and shouldn't be consumed," the Bihar CM said, as quoted by ANI.

Nitish Kumar further said that the deaths should be condoled and those places where spurious liquor is being sold should be visited by officials to aware the people. "Last time, when people died due to spurious liquor, someone said they should be compensated. If someone consumes liquor, they'll die - example is before us. This should be condoled, those places should be visited & people be explained," Kumar added.