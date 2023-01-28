‘If You Can’t Sacrifice Your Life For Country Then…’: Amit Shah Encourages Students To Utillise Opportunities

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday encouraged the students to work for the country and advised them to utilize opportunities provided by the Centre to make the country number one in the world.

"If you can't sacrifice your life for the country then live your life for your nation and make it the number one country in the world. PM Modi has given you all opportunities to do that," Amit Shah said addressing the students at 'Amrit Mahotsav' at the BVB Engineering College in Karnataka's Hubballi.

Addressing the students, he further advised the students to read about the supreme sacrifice made by freedom fighters to ensure the country's independence.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned the dream of a 5 trillion dollar economy only for the students as it would open up a number of opportunities for the students studying technology.

Later in his address, he also talked about the startups and underlined how under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi, the country has started moving forward.

"In 2014, we were capable of setting up only three unicorn startups but now we have developed more than 70,000 startups in India, including more than 75 unicorn startups. Of these, atleast 30 per cent have been launched by girls and 45 per cent through people in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, hence it does not matter where you live but your determination that decides your success," Amit Shah said.

The cities with a population range of 50,000 to 1,00,000 are classified as Tier 2 cities whereas the ones with a population range of 20,000 to 50,000 are classified as Tier 3 cities.

Continuing further, the Home Minister underlined the patent application forms and said by 2013-14, the Centre used to receive 3000 patent applications of which 211 were used to get the registration. "However, in 2021-22 we have received 1 lakh applications, of which 24,000 have been registered thus showing how our youth is moving forward smartly in the area of research," he added.

The Home Minister also advised the students to move out of the traditional mentality and framework and encouraged them to "think new, be brave, and move forward".

He also talked about the laying of the foundation stone of the National Forensic Sciences University campus in North Karnataka and underlined: "with this vision of the Prime Minister, several doors of opportunity will be opened for the Science students."

The Home Minister's visit to Karnataka has been organised at a time when Assembly elections are scheduled here this year along with eight other states, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

These Assembly elections are said to be the semi-finals ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections scheduled to be held in 2024. The elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in mid-April or the beginning of May. Ahead of the assembly polls, the focus of political parties has shifted to the state. Among the other significant seats, one is the Mangalore City South assembly constituency.