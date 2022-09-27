If Not Ashok Gehlot Then Who? Jaipur Revolt Ignites A Complex Battle For Congress Top Post

A REBELLION by the loyalists of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was among the frontrunners for the Congress presidential polls, has added to the woes of the grand old party, which is seeking a new, non-Gandhi president to run the affairs. According to media reports, the top brass of Congress is unhappy with Gehlot and his loyalists and is likely to pull Gehlot out of the presidential race. Electing a non-Gandhi president is itself a challenge for the Congress, which is for the last 24 years, headed by a member of the Gandhi family.

Sonia Gandhi, in 1998, revolted against Sitaram Kesri, the last non-Gandhi Congress president, and took the post from him. Since then, Sonia was at the helm of Congress till 2017 only to be replaced by her son Rahul Gandhi, who was elected as the party chief unopposed. But in 2019, after the drubbing of Congress in the general elections, Rahul Gandhi took moral responsibility and decided to step down from the top post. Following Rahul's stepping down, Congress leaders made Sonia Gandhi the party president again.

Since then, the party has been searching for a new chief with several attempts made to reinstate Rahul Gandhi at the top post. However, the reluctance of Rahul to take the top post again worked as a roadblock for Congress leaders supporting him. Congress, earlier this year, decided to hold the presidential polls and after hectic parleys between the top brass, it was decided to hold these elections in October. The polling for the Congress presidential polls will be held on October 17 and the results will be out by October 19.

Congress Presidential Polls 2022: Rise Of The Fallen

The race to become the Congress began with Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor announcing his candidature for the polls. He even sought Sonia Gandhi's permission to contest the polls, who reportedly told him that anyone from the party cadre can contest the elections and become the party chief. "I spoke to the three people in the Gandhi family and they have no issue with contesting for it," Tharoor said on Monday.

Apart from Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot was the second name. Since Gehlot's name emerged, he became the top contender of the president's post. Several media reports even stated that the Gandhi family has backed Gehlot to run for the presidential polls. However, Gehlot's Congress president's dreams came with a more complex issue; who will be the chief minister in Rajasthan if Gehlot became the party president?

As per Congress' resolution in Jodhpur, no person in the party can hold two posts, triggering a tough challenge for the top brass. A revolt was launched by the loyalists of Ashok Gehlot, on the pretext that the party is mulling naming Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot as the next chief minister. The MLAs demanded that if Gehlot is to be replaced, then Sachin Pilot shouldn't be made the CM as he rebelled against the Gehlot government in 2020, almost bringing the Rajasthan government down. Now it is being reported that Ashok Gehlot is being ruled out from the Congress president post.

Apart from these two, the names of Kumari Selja and KC Venugopal Rao have been doing the rounds as the top probables for the Congress President. While Selja is considered to be the choice of many party leaders, KC Venugopal's name is reportedly suggested by Rahul Gandhi. However, no final decision has been made yet.

Meanwhile, Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal has taken a nomination form from the party's Central Election Authority, however, it was not clear whether he will file the nomination or not. Congress leaders like Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge have also been on the list of probable but nothing has been confirmed on their candidature.