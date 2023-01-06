If It Was In My Control, I Would Make Rapists Parade In Markets: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

RAJASTHAN Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that if it were in his control, he would have he would make the rapists parade in the market.

While interacting with the reporters during his Udaipur visit, he said that if needed, the identity of those held in a bribery case by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) in the state will be revealed to set a stricter precedent for others.

"If it were in my control, I would take the rapists and gangsters to markets and make them parade in public," he said, adding, "However, this cannot be done."

Gehlot also questioned the Supreme Court's decision of restricting the use of handcuffs adding that it used to make the person feel guilty. "Handcuffing used to make the person feel guilty but it was prohibited and now policemen take the accused by holding hands – what’s the point?" he asked.

The Congress leader further said that respecting the judiciary is everyone's duty. "Judiciary does its work and we do our work. Respecting it is our duty," he added.

"The intention of the government is the same, zero tolerance against corruption and therefore the media and public should not mind it," he said.

"I believe that the order was issued on technical ground, on the basis of a Supreme Court judgment. It has come out in the media that the SC decision was for some other purpose, I will get it examined and if needed, the order will be withdrawn. It is not a big deal," added the CM.

This came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the state government over the order, questioning its intention.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP leader Gulabchand Kataria termed the recent decree of Rajasthan ACB of not making photos and videos of persons and personnel trapped in corruption cases public until proven guilty, as 'Tughlaqi' and requested the Chief Minister to withdraw it.

Speaking to ANI, Kataria said, "The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had built its reputation not only in Rajasthan but in the entire country. In Rajasthan, the phones of bigshots like SP, IG and collectors were tapped and they were accused of taking bribes. If an innocent person's phone is tapped, it's wrong. But to save one innocent at the cost of a hundred criminals is wrong."

The ACB of Rajasthan on Wednesday asked its officials not to reveal names and photos of those accused in bribery cases until they are convicted by the court.

(With inputs from agency)