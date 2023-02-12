‘If I Had Compromised In Jail, MVA Govt Would’ve Fallen Long Back’: Ex-Maha Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, Anil Deshmukh, who spent 13 months in jail in connection with a money laundering and corruption case, claimed on Sunday that he was made an offer that would have seen the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation much earlier.

Deshmukh was arrested in November 2021 and released on bail on December 28th of the previous year.The NCP leader was speaking at the state-level Conference of Collective Forest Rights that was attended by the gram sabhas and NGOs working in the field of river and forest conservation in Sewagram, Wardha.

"I was made an offer while in jail, which I refused. If I had compromised (accepted the offer), the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would have fallen two-and-half years ago. But I believe in justice, so waited to be released," he claimed.

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray's government, fell in June last year after the Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled under the leadership of Eknath Shinde. Shinde, after rebelling against Thackeray, joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and proved their confidence in the house. As a result, the Thackeray-led Maharashtra government lost the confidence of the house. Later, Eknath Shinde was made the Chief Minister of the state, and Devendra Fadnavis was chosen as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"The 40 MLAs of Shiv Sena left the original party and formed government with BJP as they were threatened with action by the Enforcement Directorate. I was put in jail for 14 months under bogus accusations. However, I never gave up," Deshmukh claimed.

Deshmukh, who was released from jail on bail, alleges that he was implicated in false cases.

"I was accused of (laundering) Rs 100 crore, but in the chargesheet the amount came down to Rs 1.71 crore. The agencies failed to submit evidence for even Rs 1.71 crore," he said as quoted by news agency PTI.

The NCP leader said former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who had levelled allegations of corruption against him, did not remain present before the Chandiwal commission set up to probe the allegations.

