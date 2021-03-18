Delhi Coronavirus News: He also said that the timings for getting a vaccine shot have also been increased. Now a person can get vaccinated at vaccination centres from 9 am till 9 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the Centre to relax some parameters for people getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot and open it for all except below 18 years and said that the Delhi government can inoculate all the residents of the national capital in three months if the Centre allows.

"I appeal to Centre to relax vaccination eligibility criteria and open it for all except below 18 years. If eligibility criteria are relaxed by the Centre in the coming days, we can vaccinate the entire Delhi population in 3 months", Kejriwal said today.

Arvind Kejriwal, during a press briefing, after he met Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to review the COVID situation in the national capital, also said that the vaccination centres in Delhi will be doubled up in coming weeks to get more and more people vaccinated against the COVID-19. He also said that the timings for getting a vaccine shot have also been increased. Now a person can get vaccinated at vaccination centres from 9 am till 9 pm.

"Vaccination is being done in about 500 centres in Delhi, it'll be doubled to 1000. In centres, especially govt centres, vaccination is being done from 9 am to 5 pm. Now the hrs are being increased from 9 am to 9 pm so that more & more people can be vaccinated", Kejriwal said.

He appealed to the Centre to decentralise the vaccination process so that states can carry out immunisation on a war footing.

Kejriwal said that due to a decrease in cases, laxity had crept in the system but now measures like using masks will be strictly enforced.

Kejriwal also said that the number of people vaccinated in Delhi each day will be raised from around 40,000 to 1.25 lakh. In the last three days, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has increased to over 500, he said, adding that though it was a "negligible" rise, his government has directed officials for stricter tracking, tracing and isolation of cases.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 536 new coronavirus cases, the highest in about two-and-a-half months, while three more persons died from the pathogen. The number of active cases rose to 2,702 from 2,488 a day ago.

The 536 new cases took the infection tally to 6,45,025 and 6.31 lakh people have recovered so far. The positivity rate rose to 0.66 per cent. Three new fatalities took the toll to 10,948, while the positivity rate rose to 0.66 per cent.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan