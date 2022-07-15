'If Children Can Go To School At 7 AM, Why Can't Judges Come To Court At 9 AM: SC Judge UU Lalit

The Supreme Court (SC) generally starts hearing cases from 10:30 a.m. on weekdays but a bench headed by Justice U.U. Lalit on Friday began taking up the cases from 9:30 a.m. Meanwhile, during hearing a case, Justice Lalit mentioned that if children can go to school at 7 a.m. every day, then why can't judges and lawyers come to court at 9 a.m.

He said, "Ideally, we should sit at 9 in the morning. I have always said that if our children can go to school at 7 in the morning, why can't we come to court at 9?". The bench also comprising justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia began hearing cases at 9.30 a.m.

Justice Lalit further told if courts were to begin at 9 a.m. and carry on till 11.30 a.m., followed by a half-an-hour break, and then courts could re-assemble at 12 p.m. and carry on till 2 p.m. "You would get time to do more things in the evening," he added.

The decision of Lalit, who is all set to become the Chief Justice of India in August, was appreciated by Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing before the bench in a matter. Rohatgi said that 9.30 a.m. is a good time to begin the court proceedings.

Usually, SC begins taking up the matters at 10.30 a.m. on weekdays and takes a lunch break at 1 p.m. and re-assemble at 2 p.m. and the judges hear cases till 4 p.m. Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India, N.V. Ramana will retire on August 26, and Justice Lalit will take over the charge from him and will remain in office till November 8, this year.



